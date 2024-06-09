Next Article

Sharmin Segal speaks about her Bollywood beginnings

Sharmin Segal was paid ₹7,500 for assisting on 'Mary Kom'

By Isha Sharma 11:06 am Jun 09, 202411:06 am

What's the story Sharmin Segal, currently in the news for her role in Heeramandi, recently revealed that she started her film journey as an assistant director on Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Mary Kom. She later made her acting debut with Malaal in 2019, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. In a conversation with News18, she clarified that it was a conscious decision to not assist her uncle SLB on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013).

First jobs

Segal's first salary was ₹7,500!

The actor added, "The first film I assisted him on was Bajirao Mastani but the first film I ever assisted was on Mary Kom. And while I was working on Mary Kom, he was shooting for Ram-Leela." "I basically told him that I would want to work in films but I know nothing about them. Mary Kom was my first job and I received my first salary while working on it. It was ₹7,500!"

Initial struggles

Segal's self-doubt and first steps in filmmaking

Segal expressed feelings of inadequacy early in her career, stating "I could've worked in Ram-Leela but I felt like I didn't deserve that chance of assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that point." "I was completely new and I knew nothing about filmmaking. So, I thought of hanging around in the back on the sets of Mary Kom and see what I can pick up, understand, and take away, and then maybe I could go to assist Sanjay sir with something."

Career progression

The actor acknowledged privilege and recalled her journey

Despite criticism for her role in Heeramandi and accusations of nepotism, Segal acknowledged the privilege of being Bhansali's niece. She reflected on her journey from Mary Kom to Heeramandi, stating "I couldn't be waking up one day and just saying that I want to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I recognized that it's a privilege to do it." "And from Mary Kom to Heeramandi, what a journey it has been!"

Nostalgia

Segal's fond memories from early days on film sets

Segal shared her memories from her early days on film sets, with the first set she ever visited being Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Bhansali's directorial debut. She also recalled vivid memories from the shoots of Saawariya (2007), Devdas (2002), and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Interestingly, she admitted to having a childhood crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.