Next Article

'Munjya' box office collection: Day 2

Box office: 'Munjya' hits ₹10cr mark in lightning-fast two days

By Tanvi Gupta 10:47 am Jun 09, 202410:47 am

What's the story Against all odds, the horror-comedy film Munjya—released theatrically on Friday—is defying expectations and proving to be a success story. In a mere two days, it surpassed the ₹10cr mark. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, the film garnered nearly ₹7cr on its second day, following a strong opening day where it earned close to ₹4cr. Here's a breakdown of the collection on Day 2.

Record-breaking collection

'Munjya' breaks records despite lack of A-list actors

As per Sacnilk, Munjya amassed ₹6.75cr nett in India on its second day, bringing its total earnings to approximately ₹10.75cr nett. Reacting to the positive numbers, the production house said, "This record-breaking collection for a film with no A-list actors is a testament to the power of a captivating story and the brilliance of CGI technology." The film saw an impressive Hindi occupancy rate of 30.99% on Saturday.

Star's reaction

'Munjya' star Sharvari celebrates the film's outstanding start

Sharvari, a lead actor in Munjya, expressed her delight at the audience's response to the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, she said, "I'm thrilled to see the outstanding start that Munjya has received at the box office. We have made this film with a lot of love, passion, and hard work and I have been praying ever since that Munjya becomes a huge hit."

Film synopsis

'Munjya' expands Maddock Films's horror comedy universe

Munjya also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj in a prominent role. The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around the chaos caused by a mythical creature from Indian folklore named Munjya. This creature disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma, while Singh portrays Pummy, an overly protective single working mother. The film is part of Maddock Films's horror comedy universe which includes Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).