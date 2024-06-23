In brief Simplifying... In brief In a surprising revelation, filmmaker RGV shared that Shah Rukh Khan was his first choice for the film 'Company', but Ajay Devgn's natural body language made him a better fit.

He also disclosed that Abhishek Bachchan and Kamal Haasan were initially considered for roles that eventually went to Vivek Oberoi and Mohanlal, due to their unavailability and mismatched stardom respectively. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan almost played Dawood Ibrahim in 'Company'

'Company': RGV reveals not Ajay, but SRK was first choice

By Isha Sharma 09:41 am Jun 23, 202409:41 am

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently divulged the original casting considerations for his 2002 gangster drama, Company. In a YouTube video, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was initially approached to play the character inspired by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. "At one point of time, I wanted Shah Rukh. I met Shah Rukh, he was excited," Varma stated. However, concerns about Khan's energetic persona not fitting the subtle character led to a change in plans.

Casting dilemma

Varma's concerns about Khan's persona

Varma expressed reservations about casting Khan due to his hyperactive style. "I felt that he's very hyper; his energy, the way he is. I thought, to make him very subtle - not moving at all and very silent — I thought it would look very odd on screen." "So, this lazy guy, sitting in the back... This is Ajay's natural body language. So, that's when I thought Ajay is more perfect for the role, and that's when it happened."

Casting alternatives

Abhishek Bachchan and Kamal Haasan: Varma's initial choices

In addition to Khan, Varma also disclosed that Abhishek Bachchan was his first choice for the role of Chhota Rajan in Company. However, due to other commitments, Bachchan was unavailable. The role eventually went to Vivek Oberoi. Similarly, the part of the Mumbai police commissioner, ultimately played by Mohanlal, was initially intended for Kamal Haasan. "His natural stardom seemed out of place in the realistic setting of Company," Varma shared.