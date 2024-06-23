'Company': RGV reveals not Ajay, but SRK was first choice
Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently divulged the original casting considerations for his 2002 gangster drama, Company. In a YouTube video, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was initially approached to play the character inspired by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. "At one point of time, I wanted Shah Rukh. I met Shah Rukh, he was excited," Varma stated. However, concerns about Khan's energetic persona not fitting the subtle character led to a change in plans.
Varma's concerns about Khan's persona
Varma expressed reservations about casting Khan due to his hyperactive style. "I felt that he's very hyper; his energy, the way he is. I thought, to make him very subtle - not moving at all and very silent — I thought it would look very odd on screen." "So, this lazy guy, sitting in the back... This is Ajay's natural body language. So, that's when I thought Ajay is more perfect for the role, and that's when it happened."
Abhishek Bachchan and Kamal Haasan: Varma's initial choices
In addition to Khan, Varma also disclosed that Abhishek Bachchan was his first choice for the role of Chhota Rajan in Company. However, due to other commitments, Bachchan was unavailable. The role eventually went to Vivek Oberoi. Similarly, the part of the Mumbai police commissioner, ultimately played by Mohanlal, was initially intended for Kamal Haasan. "His natural stardom seemed out of place in the realistic setting of Company," Varma shared.