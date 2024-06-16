In brief Simplifying... In brief The release of the star-studded film 'Welcome To The Jungle' (WTTJ) has been delayed due to extensive VFX work.

This postponement means it will avoid a box office clash with Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and Hollywood's 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

Meanwhile, WTTJ's lead actor, Kumar, is juggling multiple projects, including 'Sarfira', set to release on July 12. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' faces potential delay

'Welcome 3's release pushed back: VFX work causes major hold-up

By Tanvi Gupta 10:35 am Jun 16, 202410:35 am

What's the story The much-anticipated Bollywood film, Welcome To The Jungle (WTTJ), starring Akshay Kumar, is expected to be delayed from its original release date of December 20. A source close to the project revealed to Hindustan Times that the film, featuring Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Paresh Rawal, will not meet its planned release date. This delay is attributed to a "grand scale production" and significant "VFX work" required after principal photography concludes.

Delay causes

Reasons behind 'Welcome to the Jungle' delay unveiled

The insider reportedly explained the reasons behind the delay, stating, "Welcome... has been mounted on a grand scale, with the first schedule wrapping up recently in May. It was a lengthy shoot in Aarey, Maharashtra, with the entire star cast present." "However, this was just the first of several schedules planned. Additionally, significant VFX work will be required after principal photography concludes." "Given these factors, a December 20 release seems unlikely," they noted.

Release clash

If true, 'WTTJ' will avoid clash with Aamir Khan's film

The delay in the release of WTTJ also means that it will avoid a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which is set for a Christmas release this year. The film will also avoid clashing with Hollywood's highly-anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King slated for a December 20 release. To note, Mufasa will serve as a prequel to the 2019 film, The Lion King.

About the film

A star-studded affair! Meet the cast of 'WTTJ'

Under the direction of Ahmed Khan, WTTJ is set to be grand with its stellar ensemble which includes Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Fernandez, Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade among others. This film marks Kumar's return to the franchise after his absence from Welcome Back in 2015. It also reunites him on-screen with Raveena Tandon after a gap of 20 years.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, a look at Kumar's upcoming ventures

In addition to Welcome To The Jungle, Kumar has a full plate with several projects lined up in 2024. After making a splash with action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in April with Tiger Shroff, Kumar is set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Before any of these projects, the actor is awaiting the release of his next Sarfira. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is slated for a July 12 release.