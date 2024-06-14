In brief Simplifying... In brief Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Sarfira', directed by Sudha Kongara, has unveiled a new poster and announced the trailer launch for June 18.

The film, also starring Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal, is a thrilling exploration of start-ups and aviation, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder, G.R. Gopinath.

Set to hit theaters on July 12, 'Sarfira' is a Hindi remake of Kongara's award-winning 2020 film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

What's the story The first poster of Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film, Sarfira, has been unveiled. The actor is depicted with a beard, embodying a character that is both determined and ambitious. The poster carries a motivating tagline that reads, "Dream so big, they call you crazy!" This initial peek into Kumar's role in Sarfira has piqued the interest of fans.

In conjunction with the poster reveal, the creators of Sarfira have announced that the film's trailer will be launched on June 18. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 12. Kumar shared this information on his social media handles, expressing, "The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime!" Kumar aside, the film stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal.

Sarfira, under the direction of National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, promises to transport audiences on an exciting journey. The film delves into the world of start-ups and aviation, exploring themes of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. It is the Hindi remake of Kongara's award-winning 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, inspired by the life of G.R. Gopinath, the visionary founder of Air Deccan.

