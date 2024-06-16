In brief Simplifying... In brief "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp was escorted out of a club due to aggressive behavior, adding to his history of controversies, including alleged racial slurs and sharing private messages.

Despite the backlash, Schnapp continues to express his fears and hopes for peace on social media.

What's the story Noah Schnapp, known for his role in the popular series Stranger Things, was reportedly thrown out of a New York club due to excessive drinking and aggressive behavior. A source told Page Six that the 19-year-old actor was at The Palace Club when he became "aggressively wasted." The situation escalated when Schnapp reacted angrily after other patrons declined his offer of tequila shots, citing his underage status.

Schnapp escorted out, was unable to stand due to intoxication

The incident escalated to the point where security had to escort Schnapp out around 1:30am due to his aggressive behavior. The actor was so intoxicated that he was "unable to stand" and had to sit on the curb outside the club. Footage obtained by a news outlet showed him sitting on a couch with his arm around someone from his entourage during his time inside the club. Another video showed him assisting a friend while a woman danced nearby.

From 'N-word' to private messages: Schnapp's history of controversies

This incident adds to a series of controversies surrounding Schnapp. In 2020, he faced backlash for allegedly using the "N-word" while singing lyrics to Freaky Friday, a claim he later denied. Two years later, in 2022, singer Doja Cat publicly criticized Schnapp for sharing their private messages, in which she had asked him to introduce her to his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, who portrays Eddie Munson in the Netflix show.

When Schnapp's stance on the Israel-Hamas crisis drew scrutiny

Schnapp's political views also sparked controversy in 2023. The Jewish actor expressed strong support for Israel following a surprise Hamas attack on October 7, leading to calls for his removal from Stranger Things. In response, Schnapp stated in a now-deleted TikTok video that his "beliefs have been so far misconstrued." He mentioned having open discussions with friends from Palestinian backgrounds and learning a lot from them, expressing hope for an end to the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

This is what Schnapp posted after the war broke out

Shortly after the war broke out, Schnapp posted a statement on his Instagram calling out his followers for "commenting on his account in celebration of the attack." His since-deleted post read: "As a Jewish American, I am afraid." "Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women, and soldiers fighting to defend themselves."