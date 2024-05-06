Next Article

Hamas agrees to ceasefire after 7-month war with Israel

By Shikha Chaudhry 11:01 pm May 06, 202411:01 pm

What's the story Hamas, on Monday, accepted the ceasefire plan proposed by Egypt and Qatar amidst an ongoing seven-month conflict with Israel in Gaza. This confirmation came just hours after Israel instructed nearly 100,000 Palestinians to evacuate Rafah, a southern city, hinting at a possible ground invasion. The specifics of the ceasefire plan are yet to be disclosed but recent talks suggest phased implementation.

Plan specifics

Details of ceasefire plan remain undisclosed

The details of the ceasefire plan, including whether it would meet Hamas's primary demand for an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal, remain undisclosed. The announcement, meanwhile, was made by Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's top leader, during a phone conversation with Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister. Following this news, Rafah residents celebrated in anticipation of averting an Israeli attack.

International response

Global concerns over potential Rafah invasion

Israel's key allies, including the United States, have consistently opposed an attack on Rafah. The potential operation has sparked global concerns for the approximately 1.4 million Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah. Aid organizations warn that such an operation could exacerbate Gaza's humanitarian crisis and result in more civilian casualties. In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden emphasized that a ceasefire with Hamas is the most effective way to safeguard Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Details

Israel-Hamas conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict started last year after the Palestinian terrorist group killed around 1,200 Israelis and took some 240 hostages during its October 7 cross-border attacks on Israel. In response, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, leading to over 34,000 Palestinian fatalities, with women and children constituting at least two-thirds of this number.