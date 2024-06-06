Next Article

Michael B. Jordan talks 'I Am Legend' sequel

'Working on script': Michael Jordan on 'I Am Legend 2'

By Isha Sharma 12:32 pm Jun 06, 202412:32 pm

What's the story The sequel to the 2007 Hollywood blockbuster I Am Legend is currently in progress, with co-producer Michael B. Jordan revealing that the script is still being written. In an interview with People, Jordan recently expressed his excitement about working with original film's star Will Smith, whom he has long admired. He also acknowledged that there's no confirmed filming start date yet. I Am Legend starred Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, and Emma Thompson alongside Smith.

Jordan's statement

Jordan is 'really excited' about part two

Jordan said, "We're still working on the script and getting that up to par." "It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him." "Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited," he added.

Sequel anticipation

Optimism for the sequel from Smith and Jordan

The announcement of I Am Legend 2 was made in March 2022, with Smith set to reprise his role and Jordan joining the cast. Last month, Smith shared his positive outlook on the sequel with Entertainment Tonight, stating it is "looking good," and expressing his eagerness to work with Jordan. Akiva Goldsman, co-writer of the original film, is also returning to write the sequel's script.

Sequel plot

'I Am Legend 2' to follow alternate ending of original

I Am Legend 2 will follow the alternate ending of the original film where Smith's character survives, as confirmed by him at the Red Sea International Film Festival. He explained, "You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version."

Future endeavors

Jordan's upcoming project and original's streaming platforms

While the I Am Legend 2 script is being finalized, Jordan has other projects lined up. He will next appear in a new movie directed by Ryan Coogler, who previously directed him in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Hailee Steinfeld costars in the untitled film. This indicates that Jordan continues to maintain a busy schedule while also being committed to I Am Legend 2. The first part, meanwhile, is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.