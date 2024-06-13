Next Article

Why is Miley Cyrus not friends with celebrities? She reveals

By Isha Sharma 01:40 pm Jun 13, 202401:40 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with David Letterman, acclaimed singer Miley Cyrus revealed her approach to maintaining relationships within the celebrity community. She admitted to not being very active or involved, stating, "I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities." Despite feeling out of place in celebrity circles, she emphasized the importance of "quality over quantity" in her friendships.

Exceptional friendship

Cyrus talked about her special bond with Beyoncé

Cyrus acknowledged that there are exceptions to her general detachment from the celebrity community, notably her long-standing relationship with singer Beyoncé. She was recently featured on Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter. "We've known each other for a long time," she said about the Baby Boy singer. Recalling her early days in the industry, Cyrus described a memorable experience: "I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey... Towering over me, completely stunning."

Family ties

She also discussed relationship with father Billy Ray Cyrus

In the same interview, Cyrus opened up about her difficult relationship with her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus. She acknowledged inheriting traits like "narcissism" from him. Despite this, she praised his grounded nature and connection to reality, stating he "has a relationship and a foot on the ground to nature and to the real." Reflecting on her upbringing, she expressed gratitude for having food, love, and growing up in a beautiful big house - luxuries her father didn't have.