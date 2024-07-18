In short Simplifying... In short Actor Kunal Kapoor, dissatisfied with the stereotypical roles offered to him, has branched out into writing and production.

He's currently developing six scripts and involved in four acting projects, hoping this new direction will be the most fulfilling part of his career. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kunal Kapoor on shifting hero depictions

Kunal Kapoor talks about 'Kabir Singh,' 'Animal' becoming hits

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:50 pm Jul 18, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Kunal Kapoor, recognized for his role in Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti, recently shared his thoughts on the shifting depiction of heroes in Indian cinema. In an interview with ETimes, Kapoor talked about the success of films like Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which were box-office hits despite criticism for glorifying misogynistic and violent characters. He stated, "Today, the audience accepts all kinds of heroes...The more we stretch that mold, the better it is for everybody."

Reflections

Kapoor reflected on early career stereotypes

Kapoor reminisced about the early days of his acting career when films were typically crafted with specific hero types in mind. He candidly admitted that he didn't fit into these stereotypes and wasn't particularly fond of such films. The actor also disclosed that he was often offered roles as either a poet or a terrorist, expressing dissatisfaction with the narrow scope of these characters and yearning for more diverse opportunities to demonstrate his acting prowess.

Expansion

Kapoor diversified into writing and production

Frustrated by the lack of fulfilling acting roles, Kapoor ventured into other areas within the film industry, specifically writing and production. He decided to initiate projects that aligned with his creative aspirations when he realized he wasn't receiving the type of roles he desired. Currently, Kapoor is developing six scripts with various writers and is involved in four acting projects. He expressed confidence that this phase might be the most fulfilling part of his career.