Emraan Hashmi opens up about 'serial kisser' label in Bollywood
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently addressed his 'serial kisser' image during a podcast on journalist Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel. His career skyrocketed after his role in the 2006 erotic thriller, Murder, which featured numerous kissing scenes. This led to further lip-lock sequences in subsequent films, earning him the 'serial kisser' label in the early 2000s. He compared his situation to other actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan who are known for their signature poses and actions.
'I was selling this image myself'
Hashmi acknowledged that an actor's label becomes an "easy identification" and admitted to being identified as a serial kisser for many films in his career. He stated, "A large part of my career until 2009, for 7-8 years, it was my image that the producers were selling. I was selling it myself." He also reflected on his role in Murder, noting the lip-lock scenes were a "sticking point" in Hindi cinema at the time.
Hashmi's characters: A departure from traditional heroes
Hashmi discussed his characters' unique traits, stating that they were often "tainted" and involved in "unethical activities," unlike traditional heroes who were portrayed as "righteous." He noted that the boldness and unapologetic nature of his characters were new to Hindi cinema audiences.
Hashmi's future projects and recent appearances
Hashmi, known for his unconventional roles, continues to diversify his portfolio. He was last seen in a cameo role in Sara Ali Khan's 2024 film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and has two Telugu films, OG and G2, lined up for release. These upcoming projects mark a new chapter in Hashmi's career as he moves beyond the 'serial kisser' label that defined his early years in Bollywood.