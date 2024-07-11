In brief Simplifying... In brief Emraan Hashmi, once known as Bollywood's 'serial kisser', has evolved beyond this label, diversifying his roles and challenging traditional hero portrayals.

His characters, often involved in unethical activities, brought a fresh boldness to Hindi cinema.

Hashmi's career continues to evolve with upcoming roles in two Telugu films, OG and G2, following his recent cameo in Sara Ali Khan's 2024 film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Emraan Hashmi addresses 'serial kisser' label

Emraan Hashmi opens up about 'serial kisser' label in Bollywood

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:34 am Jul 11, 202410:34 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently addressed his 'serial kisser' image during a podcast on journalist Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel. His career skyrocketed after his role in the 2006 erotic thriller, Murder, which featured numerous kissing scenes. This led to further lip-lock sequences in subsequent films, earning him the 'serial kisser' label in the early 2000s. He compared his situation to other actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan who are known for their signature poses and actions.

Career reflection

'I was selling this image myself'

Hashmi acknowledged that an actor's label becomes an "easy identification" and admitted to being identified as a serial kisser for many films in his career. He stated, "A large part of my career until 2009, for 7-8 years, it was my image that the producers were selling. I was selling it myself." He also reflected on his role in Murder, noting the lip-lock scenes were a "sticking point" in Hindi cinema at the time.

Character analysis

Hashmi's characters: A departure from traditional heroes

Hashmi discussed his characters' unique traits, stating that they were often "tainted" and involved in "unethical activities," unlike traditional heroes who were portrayed as "righteous." He noted that the boldness and unapologetic nature of his characters were new to Hindi cinema audiences.

Upcoming films

Hashmi's future projects and recent appearances

Hashmi, known for his unconventional roles, continues to diversify his portfolio. He was last seen in a cameo role in Sara Ali Khan's 2024 film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and has two Telugu films, OG and G2, lined up for release. These upcoming projects mark a new chapter in Hashmi's career as he moves beyond the 'serial kisser' label that defined his early years in Bollywood.