In brief Simplifying... In brief Salman Khan is rumored to make a cameo in Atlee's Bollywood debut production, 'Baby John', starring Varun Dhawan.

The film, an official remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit 'Theri', is now set for a Christmas release.

In other news, Khan is also reportedly collaborating with Atlee and superstar Rajinikanth on a two-hero project backed by Sun Pictures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' is now set to hit screens in December

Salman Khan might make a cameo in Atlee-backed 'Baby John'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 pm Jul 03, 202404:10 pm

What's the story The much-awaited collaboration between Salman Khan and director Atlee is expected to happen soon, though perhaps not in the way fans might have hoped. A report by PeepingMoon suggests that Khan will make a special appearance in the Atlee-backed upcoming action thriller Baby John, headlined by Varun Dhawan. If true, this project will mark their first joint venture before they commence work on a reported full-length feature film later this year.

Cameo role

Khan and Dhawan will shoot an extensive mass-action sequence: Report

According to the report, Khan has yet to shoot his scenes for the film and will be sharing screen space with Dhawan in an extensive mass action sequence. The report also mentions that Khan is scheduled to film this appearance in August, although the timing depends on weather conditions. Previously, the actors have shared screen space—albeit in cameos—in the films Judwaa 2 and Antim: The Final Truth. Additionally, Khan has lent his voice to Dhawan's film, Main Tera Hero.

Another collaboration

Meanwhile, here's what we know about Khan-Atlee's collaboration

Last month, numerous reports suggested that Khan is teaming up with Jawan filmmaker for a two-hero project, with names of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan being mentioned. A source was quoted by Bollywood Hungama, saying, "Sun Pictures will be producing the film and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee, on the other hand, has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years." "They are confident they can get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board."

Film details

'Baby John': Atlee's debut Bollywood production

Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is Atlee's first Bollywood production. Helmed by Kalees, the film is co-produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. It's an official remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit film Theri. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released on May 31, but it has now been postponed for a Christmas weekend release this year.