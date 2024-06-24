In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with beau Iqbal in a private ceremony, stunning in her mother's 44-year-old ivory Chikankari saree, adorned with Kundan jewelry and traditional alta.

Sonakshi Sinha wore mother's 44-year-old ivory saree for her wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 10:44 am Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Sonakshi Sinha made for one stunning bride, dazzling in shades of ivory and gold for her wedding to longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday. Breaking away from the norm of designer ensembles, Sinha opted for a deeply sentimental choice: her mother Poonam Sinha's 44-year-old wedding saree. Adding to the sentimental touch, she accessorized with matching vintage pieces from her mother's cherished jewelry collection.

Breaking down Sinha's elegant wedding attire

Sinha looked ethereal in her white Chikankari saree, a timeless choice that exuded grace and elegance. Her ensemble was beautifully complemented by statement jewelry pieces—a stunning choker Kundan necklace, delicate gold bangles, and exquisite Kundan earrings. Not to forget her engagement ring She completed her look with feathered brows, a dainty bindi, light smoky eyes, pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, traditional alta on her hands, and a center-parted gajra-adorned bun.

Sinha radiates elegance in white saree

Grand reception followed the private wedding ceremony

After the wedding, Sinha and Iqbal hosted a grand reception attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities. For this event, Sinha changed into a bright red silk saree from Raw Mango, featuring gold embroidery and broad gold patti borders. She accessorized with emerald and gold jewels including a choker necklace and earrings. Her look was completed with her engagement ring, red and gold chooda, heels, center-parted bun adorned with sindoor and a gajra, red bindi, and rouge on the cheeks.

Meanwhile, Iqbal's attire complemented Sinha

At the wedding, the groom complimented her bride in a white embroidered kurta-pyjama. For the reception, Iqbal once again matched Sinha in a white bandhgala sherwani jacket, matching white shirt and pants set. He completed his look with tan loafers, a sleek backswept hairdo, and a neatly trimmed beard. The couple's choice of traditional attire showcased their cultural heritage and their love for classic elegance.

Their unmissable reception look!

A registered wedding and celebrations at Sinha's house

The couple had a registered wedding on Sunday in the presence of their family and close friends at Sinha's house in Bandra. Shortly after, they shared their first photos as husband and wife on Instagram. Sinha revealed that she and Iqbal fell in love seven years ago on "this very date," leading to their decision to tie the knot on "this day." The duo—who starred in Double XL (2022)—got married as per the Special Marriage Act of 1954.