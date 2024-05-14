Next Article

Temporarily disabling an account hides your profile, photos, and comments until reactivation

Step-by-Step guide: How to temporarily deactivate your Instagram account

By Mudit Dube 05:24 pm May 14, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has simplified the process for users wishing to temporarily deactivate or permanently delete their Instagram accounts. Temporarily disabling an account hides the user's profile, photos, likes, and comments until reactivation. This feature is particularly useful for those seeking a short break from the platform. However, the instructions in this guide apply exclusively to Instagram accounts not linked with Facebook for login purposes.

Steps to temporarily deactivate Instagram account

To initiate the deactivation process, users must first log into their account on Instagram.com. From the left side menu, 'Profile' should be selected, followed by 'Edit profile' at the top of the page. The next step involves selecting 'See more in Accounts Center,' then on the Accounts Center page, choosing 'Personal details' and subsequently 'Account ownership and control.'

Finalizing the deactivation of Instagram account

From the 'Account ownership and control' menu, users should choose 'Deactivation or deletion,' then select the account they wish to deactivate. The next screen prompts for 'Deactivate account,' which requires scrolling down and selecting 'Continue.' Users will be asked to enter their password, choose a reason for deactivating from a provided list, and finally confirm by selecting 'Deactivate account.'

Permanently deleting your Instagram account

For users who wish to permanently erase their Instagram presence, it's crucial to understand that this action will completely remove their profile, photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers with no option for retrieval. Moreover, the same username cannot be reused if a new user claims it before you decide to sign up again. To initiate account deletion, users must visit the Instagram Delete Your Account page and log in.

Finalizing the permanent deletion of Instagram account

Upon logging in on the Instagram Delete Your Account page, users are required to select a reason for deletion from a drop-down box next to 'Why do you want to delete [your username]?' After entering their Instagram password for confirmation, users must click 'Delete [Your Username].' This action submits a deletion request to the Instagram team.