Meta enabling anti-transgender hate speech on its platforms, says GLAAD

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:51 am Mar 28, 202411:51 am

What's the story GLAAD, a prominent global LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, has accused Meta of facilitating the spread of anti-transgender hate speech across its platforms. The group's recent report alleges that Meta has failed to adequately address and remove numerous anti-trans posts, some even advocating violence. GLAAD contends that this inaction has led to an increase in real-world harm for the LGBTQ+ community, fueled by propaganda campaigns from anti-LGBTQ extremists allowed on Meta's platforms.

Findings

Report details anti-trans content on Meta platforms

GLAAD's report documents several instances of anti-trans content found on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads from June 2023 to March 2024. These posts, reported through Meta's standard reporting systems, include offensive slurs and degrading language aimed at transgender individuals. Some posts even symbolically depict violence, such as an Instagram post showing a person being assaulted with stones replaced by laughing emojis.

Inaction

Meta inactive on violative posts

GLAAD's research suggests that Meta frequently fails to remove posts that violate its own hate speech policies. The report reveals that after GLAAD flagged these posts, "Meta either replied that posts were not violative or simply did not take action on them." Some of these posts originated from influential accounts like Libs of TikTok, managed by influencer Chaya Raichik.

Threats

Anti-LGBTQ extremist account linked to real-world threats

The report highlights an incident where a notorious anti-LGBTQ extremist account targeted a gender nonconforming elementary school teacher in Kitsap, Washington through Facebook and Instagram posts. Following these online attacks, the school received a bomb threat. The account responsible for these attacks is linked to Raichik, the same influencer mentioned earlier in GLAAD's report.

Profit

Meta accused of profiting from hate speech

The report also suggests that Meta has financially benefited from such content. A 2022 Media Matters report found that Meta had run at least 150 ads on its platforms accusing people of being "groomers." Despite this, Meta informed the Daily Dot that making unfounded accusations that LGBTQ+ people are groomers is a breach of its hate speech policies.

Oversight

Oversight Board reverses Meta's decision on harmful post

Earlier this year, Meta's Oversight Board overturned the company's decision to leave up a post encouraging transgender people to commit suicide. Despite being reported 12 times by 11 different users, Meta's automated systems only prioritized two of those posts for human review. Both reviewers deemed it as non-violating and did not escalate it further. The post was finally removed after the board officially took up the appeal.