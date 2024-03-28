Next Article

Israel launches extensive facial recognition initiative in Gaza: Here's why

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:42 am Mar 28, 202411:42 am

What's the story Israel has reportedly initiated a comprehensive facial recognition program in the Gaza Strip, as per The New York Times. This project, which commenced after the October 7 attacks, leverages technology from Google Photos and a proprietary tool developed by Corsight, a company based in Tel Aviv. The program's objective is to pinpoint individuals associated with Hamas by generating a database of Palestinians without their approval.

Development of facial recognition program amid military actions

The facial recognition initiative was conceived alongside Israel's military actions in Gaza. Intelligence officers from Unit 8200, the primary intelligence unit of the Israeli Defense Forces, pinpointed potential targets by scrutinizing security camera footage and videos shared on social media by Hamas. Palestinian prisoners were also requested to identify Hamas-affiliated community members during the program's development phase.

Integration of Corsight's technology and Google Photos into the program

Corsight's technology, reportedly capable of identifying individuals even when less than half their face is visible, was employed to create a facial recognition tool for Israeli officers operating in Gaza. The Israeli military also made use of Google Photos, uploading databases of "known persons" and utilizing the photo search function for further identification purposes.

Issues with misidentification and establishment of checkpoints

Despite its advanced capabilities, Corsight's tool has allegedly misidentified individuals as being linked to Hamas. One such incident involved Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha, who was detained at an Israeli military checkpoint while attempting to exit Gaza for Egypt with his family. To broaden its database and pinpoint potential targets, the Israeli military set up checkpoints fitted with facial recognition cameras along key routes used by Palestinians heading south.

Global utilization of Corsight's technology and support for Israeli military

Corsight's technology has found global application in law enforcement and military agencies, as well as in Israeli hospitals for patient identification. The company's executives and investors have voiced their willingness to aid the Israeli military in its ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Aaron Ashkenazi, Founder and Managing Partner of Awz Ventures, which spearheaded Corsight's $5 million funding round in 2020, declared that Awz was equipping Israel with "the technological tools to stop these evil terrorists in their tracks."