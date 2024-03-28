White-colored Xbox Series X console in the works: Expected features
Microsoft appears to be on the verge of unveiling a white variant of its Xbox Series X console, as per leaked images shared by @Exputer. This new model retains the same exterior design as its black counterpart, with a white finish that mirrors the "robot white" of Microsoft's smaller $299 console, the Xbox Series S. The credibility of these leaks is further bolstered by additional documents viewed by The Verge.
Enhanced features and pricing for upcoming Xbox Series X
According to reports from @Exputer, the white Xbox Series X is anticipated to boast upgraded internal components, including an enhanced heatsink for cooling. The console, which lacks a disc drive, could potentially be priced $50-$100 lower than the existing $499 black Xbox Series X. Market speculation suggests this new model could be available as early as June or July.
Implications for anticipated Xbox Series X refresh
The introduction of this new disc-less Xbox Series X might indicate that Microsoft has either shelved or delayed its plans for a revamped version of the console, codenamed Brooklin. As per documents leaked in FTC v/s Microsoft last year, Brooklin was projected to sport a more cylindrical design, and include a new controller as well as an Xbox Wireless 2 connection. The company had initially planned to launch Brooklin in November with a price tag of $499.