White-colored Xbox Series X console in the works: Expected features

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:09 am Mar 28, 202411:09 am

What's the story Microsoft appears to be on the verge of unveiling a white variant of its Xbox Series X console, as per leaked images shared by @Exputer. This new model retains the same exterior design as its black counterpart, with a white finish that mirrors the "robot white" of Microsoft's smaller $299 console, the Xbox Series S. The credibility of these leaks is further bolstered by additional documents viewed by The Verge.

Hardware enhancements

Enhanced features and pricing for upcoming Xbox Series X

According to reports from @Exputer, the white Xbox Series X is anticipated to boast upgraded internal components, including an enhanced heatsink for cooling. The console, which lacks a disc drive, could potentially be priced $50-$100 lower than the existing $499 black Xbox Series X. Market speculation suggests this new model could be available as early as June or July.

Brooklin delayed?

Implications for anticipated Xbox Series X refresh

The introduction of this new disc-less Xbox Series X might indicate that Microsoft has either shelved or delayed its plans for a revamped version of the console, codenamed Brooklin. As per documents leaked in FTC v/s Microsoft last year, Brooklin was projected to sport a more cylindrical design, and include a new controller as well as an Xbox Wireless 2 connection. The company had initially planned to launch Brooklin in November with a price tag of $499.