The new facility is a part of the latest beta update

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses can now recognize landmarks

By Akash Pandey 01:55 pm Mar 12, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Meta's latest generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses now have the ability to recognize landmarks, thanks to a new beta update. This announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, via Meta Channel on Instagram. The feature is part of a multimodal AI capability that provides users with information about the landmarks they view through the glasses. Simply look at the landmark, and ask for more details about it, with a press of the capture button.

Availability

Beta testing of new AI feature

The landmark recognition feature is currently in its beta stage, with availability limited to the US. Interested users can sign up for an early access program to test this new feature, along with other multimodal capabilities of the Ray-Ban smart glasses. Prior to this update, Meta had enabled object recognition in these glasses in December 2023. The new firmware signifies that the company is continuing to enhance the AI capabilities of its smart glasses.

Specifications

What about its features?

The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses were launched in 2023, with a range of improved features. These include enhanced speaker performance and an upgraded camera with a 12MP sensor. The glasses use Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform that processes audio, photos, and videos. They also allow users to livestream on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Compared to their predecessor, these latest glasses are thinner, lighter and offer around 36 hours of battery life with the carry case.

Information

Hands-free experience with Meta AI

The integration of Meta AI provides a hands-free experience, allowing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses users to summon the AI by simply saying "Hey Meta." Currently, these smart glasses are available in select markets such as the US and Europe, with prices starting at $299 (around Rs. 24,750).