Next Article

The new features are available to all users

Threads now lets users save drafts, take photos within app

By Akash Pandey 12:55 pm Mar 09, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Threads has introduced new features, including the ability to save drafts and take photos within the app. The official rollout comes after a two-week trial with select users. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, said that these updates were created to "make it easier to share your ideas on the fly." The new tools are also among the most requested features to improve user experience, noted Mosseri.

Feature #1

How to save drafts?

Now, users can save drafts of their posts on Threads, simplifying content planning and curation. To save a draft, swipe down or tap "Cancel," followed by "Save draft" while composing a post. To access saved drafts later, tap the compose icon. However, there's a limit of one draft per user, and saving drafts for replies isn't possible.

Feature #2

Taking photos within Threads

Threads has also added the option to take photos directly in the app. Users can tap the compose button and then the new camera icon to use this feature. After taking a photo, users can decide to share it or retake it. This camera shortcut eliminates the need to use a device's camera app and attach photos from the camera roll.

Information

Competition with the rival

The latest updates make Threads more competitive with X, which has offered drafts (now automated) and a camera shortcut for some time. Since its launch in July 2023, Threads has steadily introduced new features like bookmarking, trending topics, and Facebook cross-posting.