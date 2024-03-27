Next Article

WhatsApp working on 5 new features to improve user experience

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:10 pm Mar 27, 202402:10 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, Meta's globally popular messaging app, is set to roll out a host of new features aimed at elevating the user experience. The company recently introduced poll addition in chats, and is now preparing to launch new facilities such as group events and customizable media upload quality settings. Official details about these updates are still under wraps.

Feature #1

WhatsApp's AirDrop-like file sharing

Among the most anticipated features is a file-sharing function akin to Apple's AirDrop. This feature is designed to streamline the procedure of instant file sharing while ensuring the user data is end-to-end encrypted. The new feature will tackle issues related to diminished image and video quality in conventional chat-based file sharing. The sharing process could be initiated by selecting the "Share files with nearby people" option, possibly involving a shake gesture.

Feature #2

Group event scheduling

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow users to schedule group events, mirroring Google Calendar meetings. This feature will permit users to create an event link for group members to join the call. Users can add details such as titles, descriptions, dates, and locations when creating an event.

Feature #3

Customizable media upload quality settings

Another upcoming facility is the option for users to customize their default media upload quality. This will enable users to send HD images and videos, enhancing the overall quality of shared media content. Additionally, a privacy feature for avatars is being considered, which would allow users control over who might use their avatar as a sticker.

Feature #4

Video forwarding and rewinding

WhatsApp is also set to introduce a feature that will allow users to forward/rewind videos by just double-clicking on the phone screen. Additionally, by long pressing the camera icon, users will be able to quickly record and send videos to the chat. The aim is to enhance video playback control and ease of recording, providing a more seamless user experience for sharing video content within chats.

Feature #5

Status updates composer in the works

Finally, WhatsApp plans to incorporate a new status update composer that will allow users to select if they want to compose text, video, and photo. This feature is designed to offer users more flexibility and control over their status updates. These new features are currently under development and should be rolled out in the coming months. However, the exact timeline for their release is yet to be announced.