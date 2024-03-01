Next Article

Song Psychic is available to both free and Premium subscribers

Spotify's new 'Song Psychic' feature answers user queries with music

By Akash Pandey 01:58 pm Mar 01, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Spotify has launched an amusing new feature called Song Psychic, which lets users ask questions and receive answers through music. This fun addition is an extension of Spotify's popular Wrapped, a personalized year-end review that turns music data into shareable insights. However, unlike Wrapped, Song Psychic doesn't focus on past listening habits but uses Spotify's extensive music library to answer various personal questions, similar to consulting a psychic or a Magic 8-Ball for entertainment.

Process

How to access and use it?

To try Song Psychic, users can go to (spotify.com/songpsychic) on their mobile devices or scan the QR code on the Song Psychic website. Once there, users can pick from categories like School, Friends and Family, Love, Career, Life's Greatest Mysteries, My Future, Myself, Style, and even Lunch to help decide what to eat. Within each category, users can choose from a list of pre-set questions or type their own.

Replies

Receiving answers in Song Psychic

After asking a question, the app asks users to press their finger on the screen, accompanied by mystical music and swirling colors, before revealing the answer as a song. The responses are based on specific keywords in song titles and questions and are presented randomly, according to Spotify's FAQ. Users can then share their answers on various social platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, Messenger, Facebook/Facebook Stories, Snapchat, and more.

Insights

Purpose and availability of the feature

While it may seem like interacting with an all-knowing AI chatbot, Spotify stresses that the feature is meant for entertainment purposes only and shouldn't be considered a serious source of advice. Song Psychic is available to both free and Premium subscribers in 64 markets and in 21 languages. The company confirmed that Song Psychic is one of several initiatives designed to "celebrate the spirit of Wrapped year-round."

Scenario

Potential impact on user engagement

Despite some navigation issues, Song Psychic is expected to boost user engagement within the Spotify mobile app. The feature builds on the success of previous interactive experiences for fans and artists, such as the New Year-inspired "Playlist In a Bottle" and "My Top Five" artist experiences with Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, ROSALÍA, BTS, and Taylor Swift. As Spotify continues to innovate, users can anticipate more unique features and experiences in the future.