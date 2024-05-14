Next Article

The feature is available for Quest 2 and Quest 3 users

How to use 'Travel mode' on Meta Quest headsets

By Mudit Dube 05:02 pm May 14, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Meta Quest has rolled out a new 'Travel Mode' for its Quest 2 and Quest 3 VR headsets. The announcement was made on Meta's blog and Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram account. This update aims to optimize the virtual reality experience for users in moving vehicles, with a specific focus on airplanes. The beta version of 'Travel Mode' ensures that the motion of an aircraft doesn't disrupt the headset use.

Enhanced stability

'Travel Mode' optimized for airplane motion

"We specially tuned our algorithms to account for the motion of an airplane, so you'll have a stable and consistent experience in Travel Mode—even when looking out the window," said Meta in a blog post. Initially, this feature is optimized for use on planes, but there are plans to extend its support to other modes of transportation like trains in the future.

User interface

Activating 'Travel mode' on Meta Quest headsets

To activate 'Travel Mode', owners of Quest 2 and Quest 3 can go to the "Experimental features" menu in the Settings app. Once enabled, 'Travel Mode' can be conveniently accessed through Quick Settings. This update addresses previous issues where the movement of a plane could cause the headset to mistakenly believe that the user had moved away from the user interface (UI).

Business collaboration

Meta partners with Lufthansa for in-flight entertainment

Alongside the new 'Travel Mode' feature, Meta has announced a partnership with Lufthansa. The airline will be incorporating Quest headsets for travelers in their Lufthansa Allegris Business Class Suite as part of their in-flight entertainment. This collaboration signifies an innovative step toward enhancing the travel experience for passengers.