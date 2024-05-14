Next Article

This development was published in the journal Science

China's quantum leap is a step toward fault-tolerant computing

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:01 pm May 14, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Quantum physicist Pan Jianwei and his team at the University of Science and Technology of China, have made a significant breakthrough in quantum computing. They have created an artificial quantum system that could possibly pave the road for fault-tolerant quantum computing. The researchers used photons to simulate an interaction between charged particles, a phenomenon earlier observed only in electrons, according to their paper published in the journal Science.

Innovation

Explaining the Plasmonium qubit

In their attempt to replicate the Hall effect at the quantum level, Jianwei's team created a new quantum bit, or qubit, called the Plasmonium qubit. This innovative qubit allowed them to create a clear and flexible artificial system, that can emulate the phenomenon at normal temperatures, without the need for magnetic fields. The team achieved this by isolating single photons within a Plasmonium array, according to their published research.

Impact

Quantum simulation will have a significant impact on technology

Chang Jin, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), commended the team's achievement in quantum simulation. He stated that it is believed to have a significant impact on the development of quantum technology. Jianwei, also a CAS academician, said their experiment "demonstrates for the first time that quantum computing can ... tackle significant issues in physics." Co-author Lu Chaoyang praised their work as something that "deserves to be included in textbooks."

Usage

Quantum revolution: Simulating challenging systems

The team's work is expected to contribute significantly to what state news agency Xinhua refers to as "the second quantum revolution." The technology is anticipated to be used in simulating quantum systems that are challenging for classical computers, with the ultimate goal of achieving quantum computational supremacy, according to Xinhua. Jianwei and his team are already recognized as global leaders in their field.

Progress

Quantum computing: The journey from Mozi to Jiuzhang 4

Jianwei's team launched the world's first quantum satellite, named Mozi, in 2016. It also developed Jiuzhang 3, a prototype quantum computer capable of manipulating 255 photons in October last year. While Jiuzhang 3 is not yet suitable for the stringent computational demands of fields like cryptography or weather forecasting, its successor, Jiuzhang 4, capable of controlling over 2,000 photons - is tipped to be unveiled this year.