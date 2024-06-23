In brief Simplifying... In brief Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have tied the knot in a private ceremony at Sinha's Bandra apartment.

The couple, who starred together in the 2022 film Double XL, kept their relationship under wraps despite dating rumors.

The wedding festivities included a vibrant mehendi ceremony and a pooja at Sinha's residence, with images from the events going viral on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now husband and wife!

By Tanvi Gupta 07:55 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau, actor Zaheer Iqbal in a heartwarming ceremony on Sunday (June 23) in Mumbai. The lovebirds—after dating for seven years—made it official under the Special Marriage Act. Following their intimate registry wedding, the newlyweds are set to throw a reception bash at Bastian, Mumbai, surrounded by their closest family and friends. Cheers to the happy couple!

Wedding attires

Wedding took place at Sinha's sea-facing apartment: Report

The wedding reportedly took place at 81 Aureate, Sinha's lavish apartment on the 26th floor in Bandra. Her Heeramandi co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari, her fiancé, actor Siddharth, and close friend Huma Qureshi were seen arriving at her house. Earlier in the day, Shatrughan Sinha made an appearance, donning a black kurta paired with a blue embroidered stole for the occasion. He was spotted a few minutes later arriving at the venue in Bandra, accompanied by his wife, Poonam.

Ceremony aftermath

Pre-wedding rituals with parents

A day before the wedding, Sinha and her parents conducted a pooja ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Ramayana. The event was captured in images and videos that went viral on social media. Sinha was seen dressed in a navy blue suit with a light blue dupatta, while her mother Poonam performed rituals alongside another woman. After the pooja, Sinha emerged from the room with a playful smile, flashing a victory sign.

Wedding preparations

'Mehendi' ceremony pictures that went crazy viral!

Photos from the couple's mehendi ceremony also surfaced online, showing Sinha in a red suit and Iqbal in a printed red kurta and white pyjama. In a series of now-viral photos, the couple joyfully posed with friends. The mehendi ceremony was a vibrant affair, with the venue adorned with flowers and guests donning bright, festive attire. In the days leading up to their wedding, both Sinha and Iqbal celebrated with bachelorette and bachelor parties respectively.

Couple's history

Meanwhile, a look at Sinha and Iqbal's relationship timeline

Sinha and Iqbal starred together in the 2022 film Double XL. However, their love story traces back to a party hosted by Salman Khan—the common thread in their careers. Sparks flew quickly between the two, leading to a swift romance, although the exact timeline is not known. For those unaware, Sinha debuted opposite Khan in Dabangg (2010), while Iqbal's big break came through Khan's production Notebook (2019). Despite dating rumors, the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship.