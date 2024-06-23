In brief Simplifying... In brief Shatrughan Sinha, Bollywood veteran, is all set to attend his daughter Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, quashing rumors about his absence.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot!

'God bless them': Shatrughan Sinha blesses Sonakshi-Zaheer ahead of wedding

What's the story Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has publicly expressed his joy and blessings for his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha's impending wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. In an interview with Zoom, he shared his happiness saying, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given away to her chosen groom. My daughter Sonakshi looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salaamat rahe." The couple is all set to marry in a civil ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, followed by a reception.

'It's Sonakshi's turn to marry the boy of her choice...'

Sinha, beaming with joy, suggested that the song Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai from the 1977 film Aadmi Sadak Ka was fitting for the celebrations. He humorously remarked, "Suits the occasion fine. Sonakshi has always been a yaar (friend) more than a daughter." "I would like all my fans, friends constituents to bless the couple." Reflecting on his own marriage to Poonam Sinha 44 years ago, he expressed, "Now, it's Sonakshi's turn to marry the boy of her choice."

Earlier, Sinha confirmed attendance amid wide speculations

Addressing rumors about his attendance, Sinha earlier confirmed that he would certainly be present at his daughter's wedding. He stated, "Tell me, whose life it is anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of...I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?" Interestingly, the couple has opted for a registered marriage instead of following Hindu or Muslim traditions on their big day.

Luv Sinha addressed media queries about his sister's wedding

Earlier, Luv Sinha, Sonakshi's brother, also addressed media queries about his sister's wedding on the social media platform X/Twitter He clarified his stance by stating, "Dear friends in the media. I don't post cryptic messages. When I have to say something I'll clearly say it." Earlier, signs of strain in the family seemed apparent as Luv recently shared a cryptic post, hinting at questioning choices.

Meanwhile, here are details of the wedding reception

DJ Ganesh is reportedly set to perform at Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding. He informed Dubai Brew that Sonakshi would be hosting a private party and reception at Bastian in Mumbai, with around 1,000 guests invited. Close friends of the couple, including singer Honey Singh, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem are expected to attend the post-wedding bash. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan is also expected to attend the reception.