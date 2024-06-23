In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming Tamil film 'GOAT', starring Vijay in a dual role, is set to release on September 5.

The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalapathi, also features Sneha, Prabhu Deva, and others.

A special birthday video for Vijay, showcasing his dual role, was recently screened in select theaters, earning high praise for its production quality.

What's the story In celebration of Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday on Saturday, a special preview of his forthcoming film, GOAT (Greatest of All Time), was released. Per a Pinkvilla report, this preview will now be included in the theatrical screenings of Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, set to premiere on June 27, and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, scheduled for July 12. The decision to incorporate the GOAT glimpse into these releases is a strategic move to reach a wider audience.

GOAT, an upcoming Tamil language film, features Vijay in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast of Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Premgi, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others. The film is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalapathi under the AGS Entertainment banner. As revealed in the preview, Vijay will be seen playing a dual role—an older character, as well as a younger version of the same character. The film releases on September 5.

On Vijay's birthday, the special video, titled 'The GOAT Bday Shots,' was screened in select theaters. The video featured an older Vijay riding a bike in a foreign land, with a younger Vijay shooting at their pursuers. It concluded with multiple shots of Vijay standing in front of numerous screens. The high production quality was praised by a fan on social media: "Crystal clear Hollywood level making." The makers also recently released the song Chinna Chinna Kangal.