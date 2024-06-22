Watch: 'GOAT' makers unveil adrenaline-pumping teaser on Vijay's 50th birthday
Celebrated actor Vijay turned 50 on Saturday (June 22), and the occasion was marked by the release of a special teaser for his upcoming film Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The teaser features high-quality stunt sequences and opens with the captivating line, "It's time to see the unseen." It includes a thrilling bike chase scene where Vijay is seen skillfully evading bullets while retaliating against his pursuers. Here's the breakdown of the teaser.
'GOAT' teaser garnered praise from Vijay's fans
The GOAT teaser has been enthusiastically received by Vijay's fans. In the clip, one standout moment that captivated fans was the acclaimed actor's dual role. In the film, Vijay portrays an older character, as well as a younger version of the same character. One fan commented, "[Director] Venkat Prabhu brewing something. Last 5 seconds," while another expressed their excitement with the words, "pure goosebumps." The high production quality was also praised by a fan: "Crystal clear Hollywood level making."
In case you missed the teaser, watch here
'GOAT' film details and Vijay's birthday tribute
GOAT, a sci-fi action film, is currently in production and features an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Mohan, Laila and Jayaram. The film is scheduled for release on September 5. In addition to the teaser release on Vijay's birthday, the makers also unveiled a promo for the film's second single Chinna Chinna Kangal, which serves as a tribute to late singer Bhavatharini with her AI-generated voice.
Vijay's low-key birthday amid the Kallakurichi tragedy
Despite the fanfare surrounding the GOAT teaser release, Vijay chose not to celebrate his 50th birthday due to the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. In a tragic incident of toxic liquor consumption in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, over 50 people have lost their lives, with hundreds more hospitalized. However, Vijay received warm birthday wishes from industry colleagues including Nayanthara. She posted on her official X account, "Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay Have a great Year ahead A True #GOAT."