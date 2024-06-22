In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a film starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, has impressively hit the ₹70 crore mark at the box office since its release on June 7.

The film, which doesn't feature any major stars, tells the intriguing tale of a young boy's unfulfilled love and his quest for vengeance, set in a time when child marriages were commonplace.

This unique plot is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Munjya' crosses ₹70 crore mark

Box office: Sharvari-Abhay Verma's 'Munjya' hits ₹70 crore milestone

By Isha Sharma 11:22 am Jun 22, 202411:22 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, starring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh, has reached a significant milestone at the box office. In just 15 days since its release, the film has surpassed the ₹70 crore mark in box office collections. On its 15th day of theatrical run on Friday, Munjya added a net of ₹3 crore to its total earnings of ₹70.95 crore. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Consistent performance

'Munjya' records steady increase in earnings

Since its release on June 7, Munjya has demonstrated a consistent increase in box office collections. The film opened with earnings of ₹4 crore and saw a steady rise over the next few days, earning ₹7.25 crore and ₹8 crore on the second and third day respectively. By the end of its first week, Munjya had amassed a total of ₹35.3 crore in box office collections. This is notable because the film does not have any major star.

Plot

Here's what happens in the film

The film opens at a time when child marriages didn't raise any eyebrows, and we meet a young boy burning in the fire of vengeance as Munni, the girl he loves, is married to another. Soon, he dies, and his soul—because of this unfulfilled desire—gets stuck in this world. Decades later, he meets his descendant, Bittu (Verma), and tasks him with finding Munni. It is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.