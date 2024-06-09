Next Article

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' box office collection: Day 9

Box office: 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' earns over ₹27cr

By Tanvi Gupta 12:38 pm Jun 09, 202412:38 pm

What's the story The sports-romance film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, experienced a significant increase in box office earnings on its ninth day of release. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie hit theaters on May 31 and has been performing well since then. After experiencing a notable decline on Friday, the movie gained momentum on Saturday, earning ₹2.15cr. Here's a breakdown of the collection on Day 9.

Occupancy rates

Occupancy rates boost 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' earnings

Per Sacnilk, the film experienced a 65.38% increase in revenue from Day 8 to Day 9, bringing its total revenue to ₹27.9cr. Its earnings on Saturday were boosted by an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.40% for the day. Morning shows reported an occupancy of 9.22%, while afternoon shows saw a higher rate of 21.56%. The upward trend continued into the evening and night shows, with occupancies of 22.01% and 20.81% respectively.

Film synopsis

What is this romance drama all about?

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi marks the second collaboration between the lead actors, Rao and Kapoor, following their appearance in the 2021 film Roohi. In this sports drama, Rao portrays Mahendra, an aspiring cricketer aiming to represent India. Kapoor takes on the role of Mahima, a doctor with a hidden talent for cricket, which her on-screen husband helps nurture. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Rao's success

Rao's success streak continues in 2024

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is one of two consecutive hits for Rao in 2024, the other being the biographical drama Srikanth, which is expected to touch ₹50cr soon. The film marked Rao's best first-day opening with ₹6.85cr, surpassing his previous film Stree. Earlier, Bhushan Kumar, producer and head of T-series, lauded Rao's ability to attract audiences. He reportedly stated, "His success isn't just about acing a character—it's also about understanding the economics involved in making a movie."