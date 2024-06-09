Next Article

Vishwak Sen's 'Gangs of Godavari' set to premiere on Netflix

By Tanvi Gupta 01:29 pm Jun 09, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Just a week following its theatrical debut on May 31, Vishwak Sen's new action-packed drama, Gangs of Godavari, has already secured its digital premiere. Netflix India South took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to unveil the film's premiere date: June 14. Additionally, they highlighted that the film will be accessible for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Storyline

'Gangs of Godavari': A glimpse into the plot

Set in the 1980s, Gangs of Godavari tells the story of Lankala Rathna, portrayed by Sen. Rathna is a common youngster from Godavari who stands up against powerful individuals in his area. The film presents a gripping rags-to-riches tale, depicting the interplay of thugs and politics in the Eluru and Godavari coastal regions during that era. Alongside Sen, Neha Shetty stars as his love interest with Anjali, Nasser, and Goparaju Ramana playing key roles.

Twitter Post

Production team

Behind the scenes of 'Gangs of Godavari'

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while Navin Nooli served as the editor. In a previous interview with The Times of India, Sen described this character as "the best role I've played in my career." With its upcoming OTT release on Netflix, Gangs of Godavari is expected to reach a wider audience.

Audience response

Mixed reviews for 'Gangs of Godavari'

Despite initial anticipation, Gangs of Godavari, directed by Krishna Chaitanya, received mixed reviews during its theatrical run. Critics cited weak writing as a significant flaw, although the performances by the lead actors were commended. Some viewers enjoyed the film and praised Sen's performance along with that of the rest of the cast. However, dissatisfaction with the film's editing and abrupt narration led to negative reviews.

Collection

A quick look at box office collection of the film

In terms of box office performance, Gangs of Godavari faced challenges, managing to accumulate only ₹15.96cr in its 10-day theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, it added a mere 8 lakh to its collection on Saturday, with an overall Telugu occupancy of 15.25%. Nonetheless, the film achieved gross box office earnings of ₹20.50cr worldwide. Notably, with the total worldwide collection of GoG, Sen has outdone his own film Gaami (2024).