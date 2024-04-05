Next Article

Happy 28th birthday, Rashmika Mandanna

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' makers unveil Rashmika Mandanna's character poster

By Aikantik Bag 12:33 pm Apr 05, 202412:33 pm

What's the story The buzz surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule is on the rise and ahead of its trailer release, the makers have unveiled a new poster. The poster features Rashmika Mandanna in her cult character Srivalli. Known as the "nation's heartthrob," Mandanna will reprise her role in the sequel to the Allu Arjun-led movie. The makers also extended warm wishes on her 28th birthday.

Release

More about the film

The caption of the poster read, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday." This announcement has heightened fans' anticipation, who are now eagerly awaiting the teaser scheduled to be released on April 8, on Arjun's birthday. The film is being helmed by Sukumar and also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. The movie is slated for an August 15 release.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here