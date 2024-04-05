Next Article

The agencies of the artists have confirmed their relationship

JYP Entertainment confirms TWICE Chaeyoung is dating Zion.T

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:30 pm Apr 05, 202412:30 pm

What's the story JYP Entertainment, the agency managing K-pop girl group TWICE, confirmed on Friday that member Chaeyoung is dating R&B artist Zion.T. The announcement followed reports from various digital media platforms suggesting the pair had been together for about six months. The two musicians were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend and have been spotted together in the Gangbuk-gu district.

Mutual confirmation

Zion.T's agency echoed relationship confirmation

Zion.T's agency, The Black Label, also confirmed the relationship between the two artists. In a statement mirroring JYP Entertainment's announcement, The Black Label said, "The two are dating and have positive feelings for each other." Reports citing insider sources revealed that Chaeyoung and Zion.T started as senior-junior colleagues in the industry before their relationship evolved into a romantic one.

Relationship details

Chaeyoung and Zion.T's low-key relationship details revealed

Those close to Chaeyoung and Zion.T were already aware of their relationship status. The couple has been seen enjoying low-key dates in quieter areas including Hannam-Dong and Yeonhui-Dong, far away from public scrutiny. It is reported that Chaeyoung fell for Zion.T's free-spirited nature and artistic persona, which aligns with her preference for creative individuals.

Fan reaction

Age differences and fan reaction to TWICE's dating news

The couple share a 10-year age difference; Chaeyoung, born in 1999, will soon turn 25 whereas Zion.T, born in 1989, is currently 34 years old. This news follows closely after another TWICE member, Jihyo, was linked to Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung-bin. Despite the revelations about their personal lives, there has been no indication of any negative reaction or backlash from fans.

On the work front

A look at their professional sides

Chaeyoung made her debut with TWICE as its member in 2015 alongside other members including Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, and Tzuyu. Since then, the group has come up with numerous peppy numbers including Signal, Cheer Up, Fancy, and Dance The Night Away. As for Zion.T, he made his music entry in April 2011 with Click Me. He is known for songs such as Yanghwa BRDG, Eat, The Song, and No Make Up.