'The Girlfriend': Rashmika Mandanna's first look posters unveiled on birthday
Rashmika Mandanna is a bonafide pan-India actor after delivering blockbusters across industries. The "National Crush" turned another year wiser on Friday and on the occasion of the same, the makers of her upcoming film The Girlfriend, unveiled her first look. Accompanying the images was a heartfelt birthday message: "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday."
More about the film
The unveiled posters showcase Mandanna in two distinct college scenarios. In one poster, she is depicted holding a pen within a college library setting. The second poster presents her standing in a college corridor, with a bag casually slung over her shoulder. These posters hint at the film's academic backdrop and Mandanna's character within it. The movie is helmed by Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni.