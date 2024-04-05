Next Article

'The Girlfriend' marks Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu venture

'The Girlfriend': Rashmika Mandanna's first look posters unveiled on birthday

By Aikantik Bag 11:50 am Apr 05, 202411:50 am

What's the story Rashmika Mandanna is a bonafide pan-India actor after delivering blockbusters across industries. The "National Crush" turned another year wiser on Friday and on the occasion of the same, the makers of her upcoming film The Girlfriend, unveiled her first look. Accompanying the images was a heartfelt birthday message: "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday."

Poster details

More about the film

The unveiled posters showcase Mandanna in two distinct college scenarios. In one poster, she is depicted holding a pen within a college library setting. The second poster presents her standing in a college corridor, with a bag casually slung over her shoulder. These posters hint at the film's academic backdrop and Mandanna's character within it. The movie is helmed by Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni.

Twitter Post

Check Mandanna's first look here