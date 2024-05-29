Next Article

Bryan Cranston announces 'Your Honor's arrival on Netflix

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:38 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Bryan Cranston, the star of Showtime's drama series Your Honor, announced on Tuesday night that both seasons of the show will be available for streaming on Netflix from Friday, May 31. In a message to his followers, Cranston expressed his pride in the series, urging them to watch it. He praised the cast and promised viewers an engaging experience, stating, "You'll be on the edge of your sofa watching this story unfold."

'Your Honor' series overview and success

The series, originally conceived by creator Peter Moffat as a single-season show, features Cranston as New Orleans Judge Michael Desiato. Desiato gets involved in covering up his son Adam's hit-and-run accident involving a member of a local crime family. The first season was based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Season 1 of Your Honor became the most-watched debut season on Showtime ever, attracting 6.6M weekly viewers.

'Your Honor' Season 2 and production details

Following its breakout success in 2020, Your Honor was renewed for a second season consisting of 10 episodes. The new season introduces Assistant US Attorney Olivia Delmont, played by Rosie Perez, who aids Desiato in dismantling the crime family. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions and is executive produced by Moffat, Robert and Michelle King, and Liz Glotzer.

