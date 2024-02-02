'Suits L.A.' might greet us in 2024-2025 season, if the pilot gets picked

NBCUniversal orders pilot for 'Suits' spinoff, 'Suits L.A.'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:31 pm Feb 02, 202401:31 pm

What's the story NBCUniversal is gearing up for a Suits spinoff, titled Suits L.A., which will be set in the same universe as the original legal drama. The creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, will be in charge of the project, featuring an all-new cast. While there's no word yet on appearances from the original series' actors, production will start in late March in Vancouver, Canada. If the pilot is picked up, we could see Suits L.A. hit our screens during the 2024-2025 season.

Details

What will be 'Suits L.A.' about?

The premise of Suits L.A. revolves around Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who now represents powerful clients in Los Angeles. As his firm faces a crisis, Black must embrace a role he once despised, to survive. "Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives," read the official tagline.

Original cast

Original 'Suits' cast members previously expressed interest in joining spinoff

Several actors from the original series have expressed interest in returning to the Suits universe. Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross in the nine-season USA Network series, told ET at the Golden Globes 2024 pre-show that he's open to reprising his role. "If I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people."

Insights

'Suits' has been a hit on streaming platforms consistently

In June 2023, Netflix announced that Suits, starring Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty, would be available on the streaming platform for the first time. Since then, the show has gained immense popularity, regularly trending and accumulating three billion viewing minutes between Netflix and Peacock from June 26 to July 2. The first season alone garnered over 26M hours viewed on Netflix during that week, according to the platform's Top Ten list.

Facts

'Suits L.A.' to be second spinoff in the franchise

If greenlit, Suits L.A. would be the second spinoff in the Suits universe, following Pearson, which premiered in 2019 and starred Torres. Co-created by Korsh (along with Daniel Arkin), the show focused on Torres's attorney character Jessica Pearson navigating the world of Chicago politics. Pearson featured guest appearances from the original series and was canceled after one season.