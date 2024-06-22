In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite Farhan Akhtar's two-year pursuit, Shah Rukh Khan has declined to collaborate on the film 'Don'.

Akhtar remains optimistic about a future project, stating they just need to find something they both connect with.

Meanwhile, the third part of 'Don' will star Ranveer Singh.

By Isha Sharma 11:15 am Jun 22, 2024

What's the story Farhan Akhtar sent fans into a frenzy recently when, during a Pinkvilla event, he seemingly hinted at a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. However, now, a Times Now report suggests that as of now, there is no chance of the duo working together on any project. While Akhtar is occupied with Don 3, SRK will soon begin working on Sujoy Ghosh's King.

A source revealed that Akhtar pursued Khan for nearly two years, but Khan did not show interest. The source stated, "Farhan pursued Shah Rukh for Don for nearly two years, but SRK just didn't warm up to it. He finally said no to Don." "The prospects of SRK coming together with Farhan are nil right now."

A day ago, when asked about his potential collaboration with SRK, Akhtar had said, "100%. Yeah, absolutely yeah. We'll find something that we want to work on together, and I'm sure we will." He added, "You just have to find something that you can connect on with somebody." Akhtar had directed SRK in Don and its sequel Don 2; now, the third part will be headlined by Ranveer Singh.