In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Fardeen Khan recently opened up about his battle with depression, emphasizing its universality and the importance of self-reflection.

He's making a comeback in the entertainment industry with his role in 'Heeramandi', a Netflix series set during India's fight for independence.

Khan, who started his career in 1998, is also working on upcoming projects 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Visfot'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Fardeen Khan opens up about his struggle with depression

'Deep dark cave': Fardeen Khan on his battle with depression

By Isha Sharma 09:30 am Jun 15, 202409:30 am

What's the story Fardeen Khan, who has recently returned to showbiz after 14 years with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently shared his experiences with depression. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he revealed that during depressive episodes, he often retreats into a "shell" to contemplate life. He described these periods as a "cycle of death and resurrection," leading to self-discovery and understanding the root cause of his feelings. Before Heeramandi, Khan was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya.

Struggle with depresssion

Khan's retreat into the 'deep dark cave'

The No Entry actor said, "I think the treasure lies in that deep dark cave. Of course, some days are tough." "I like to just sit and think about things. People who know me sometimes say I overthink but when I am down I kind of sit and ponder about it for a few days to figure out why exactly I am feeling down." "Once I find that, it's much less challenging to get back to being normal."

Mental health

Khan on the universality of depression

Khan emphasized that depression is a universal experience, stating, "It's a natural process everyone goes through." "We have to safeguard ourselves from this desire to always want to be happy. If there are things that are depressing you, it is actually a signal for you to think about something that is unfulfilled in your life." "There's something that you are not aligned with, there's something not in sync."

Career comeback

More about his recent appearance in 'Heeramandi'

Heeramandi, set during India's fight for independence in the 1940s, delves into the lives of courtesans and stars Khan as Wali Muhammad. The show also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. Created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it marks his foray into the OTT world and is available for streaming on Netflix. The show has also been renewed for a second season.

Filmography

A look at Khan's acting journey and upcoming projects

Khan began his acting career with Prem Aggan in 1998, which earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His filmography includes notable films like Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Dev, No Entry, and All the Best. He will next be seen in the multistarrer comedy Khel Khel Mein and is also working on Visfot, the remake of the Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors.