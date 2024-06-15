In brief Simplifying... In brief Dwayne Johnson is the only original cast member returning for the live-action remake of 'Moana', reprising his role as Maui due to his popularity and resemblance to the character.

Other original cast members have also been replaced, but there's potential for some to return in cameos or different roles.

Dwayne Johnson to reprise role as Maui in 'Moana' live-action remake

Why Dwayne Johnson is sole returnee for 'Moana' live-action

By Isha Sharma 04:11 am Jun 15, 2024

What's the story Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his beloved role as Maui in the live-action remake of Disney's Moana, interestingly currently making him the only actor from the original cast to return. In the 2016 animated film, Johnson voiced Maui, a shape-shifting demigod of wind and sea. His performance of the song You're Welcome garnered over 1.6B views on YouTube, contributing to his widespread popularity among fans. Let's explore other reasons as to why only he's back.

Johnson's celebrity status and physical resemblance to Maui have possibly played significant roles in his selection for the live-action remake. Known for his roles in globally popular Hollywood films like the Fast & Furious franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and The Mummy Returns, Johnson has been a consistent box office draw for nearly two decades. Few actors could match Maui's appearance while also bringing Johnson's level of popularity to the movie, which explains his return.

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, was not chosen for the live-action remake due to her age. Despite her stellar performance and confirmed return for Moana 2, Cravalho, now 23, is grown-up and too mature to convincingly play a young teenager. Now, the role of Moana in the remake has been given to 17-year-old actor Catherine Laga'aia, who has massive shoes to fill.

Other actors from the original film, including Temuera Morrison and Nicole Scherzinger, who played Moana's parents, have also been recast with younger actors. John Tui and Frankie Adams will now play Chief Tui and Sina, respectively, likely to appeal to younger audiences. Rachel House could have reprised her role as Gramma Tala but may be considered too young at 52.

Voice actors Jemaine Clement and Alan Tudyk may potentially return as their characters Heihei and Tamatoa are likely to be recreated through CGI. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked on the animated film as a singer and songwriter, could also potentially return in the remake. While Johnson is currently the only confirmed returning actor, there is still some glimmer of possibility that some original actors could return for cameo appearances or different roles.

Earlier, speaking at CinemaCon, Johnson said, "It's so much deeper of a movie to me, and it's so much deeper of a movie to Disney as well. We are so excited to welcome back audiences all over the world to a new adventure." "Playing the character of Maui is one of the most life-changing life experiences for me and life-changing roles." The film will release in 2026.