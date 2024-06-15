In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton has been spotted with Antonia Roumelioti, a Greek dancer and actress, sparking rumors of a romance.

The pair were seen together at a New Year's Eve party and leaving a Bridgerton afterparty hand-in-hand.

Despite on-screen chemistry with co-star Coughlan, it's confirmed they're just friends, while Newton's relationship with Roumelioti remains a topic of speculation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Luke Newton finds love off-screen

Antonia Roumelioti: Who is 'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton's real-life love

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jun 15, 202402:10 am

What's the story Bridgerton star Luke Newton has reportedly found love off-screen with professional dancer Antonia Roumelioti. Despite fans rooting for a real-life romance between Newton and his co-star Nicola Coughlan, it seems that the actor has grown "very close" to Roumelioti post-filming. The pair allegedly started dating in January 2024, maintaining their relationship under wraps until June when they were first photographed together.

Rising star

Antonia Roumelioti: From 'Greece Got Talent' to 'Bridgerton'

Roumelioti, a native of Greece, is a graduate of the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in England. She made her professional debut in Peter Pan in 2021, as per the academy's Instagram. At just 16 years old, she reached the finals of Greece Got Talent with dance partner George Michaelides. Despite not winning, she continued her career on shows like Britain's Got Talent and Dancing on Ice.

Spotted together

Newton and Roumelioti's public appearances sparked speculation

The rumored couple was first seen together at a New Year's Eve party at Soho Farmhouse, an exclusive club in Oxfordshire. Although they refrained from public displays of affection, they were later spotted leaving a Bridgerton cast afterparty hand-in-hand. Fans also noticed Roumelioti accompanying Newton on his press tour, posting photos from the same locations in New York City and Los Angeles around the time of the Bridgerton premiere and Newton's InStyle spread.

Friendship clarified

Newton and co-star Coughlan: Just friends

Despite the swirling rumors about a potential romance between Newton and his Bridgerton lady love Coughlan, it was confirmed last month that the two actors are merely friends. This revelation by PEOPLE put to rest the speculation fueled by their on-screen chemistry. Meanwhile, the second part of Bridgerton Season 3 dropped on Netflix on Thursday.