Janhvi Kapoor shares her newfound confidence in acting

'Always apologetic about my privilege': Janhvi Kapoor combats nepotism criticism

Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has combated intense criticism throughout her career due to her ties with a prominent film family. Since her 2018 debut with Dhadak, Kapoor has worked in films across genres, trying to battle these claims and prove her artistic caliber. In a new interview with Mid-Day, she spoke about her "privileges" and career aspirations.

Industry insight

Kapoor acknowledges privilege and prioritizes meaningful stories

Kapoor acknowledged her privileged background in the film industry, stating, "As an actor, I can now play with a scene and add my nuances. I have always been apologetic for my privilege." "But now, I am at a place where I know I have a lot to offer on a film set." Her recent release is Sharan Sharma's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, which has been performing decently at the box office.

Script selection

How Kapoor decides which scripts to pick up

With notable films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mili under her belt, Kapoor is trying to lead projects' narratives. She said, "I have done certain films because I wanted to be proud of the stories that I tell. Regardless of how these films are received on a Friday, they will matter in the long run." "The choices I am making now will be noticed."

Growing confidence

She has garnered much more confidence now

After seven feature film releases, Kapoor is extremely secure now. "I am sure of what I have to offer on a film set. I never had this confidence before. When you spend so much time on a set and know that your skills are valuable, you feel reassured. When your work is appreciated by seasoned directors, you know you [will do well]." Her next releases are Ulajh, Devara: Part 1, and an untitled project with Ram Charan.