By Shreya Mukherjee 06:55 pm Jun 12, 202406:55 pm

What's the story The trailer for the upcoming action-thriller Kill, produced by Karan Johar and marking the Bollywood debut of Lakshya, was released on Wednesday. The film also features television personality Raghav Juyal as the antagonist. The trailer begins with Lakshya's character proposing to his girlfriend, played by Tanya Maniktala, on a train. Their romantic moment is abruptly interrupted when a group of armed men attacks the train, leading to a violent confrontation. The film is set to release on July 5.

why-does-it-matter

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film takes place on a passenger train traveling to New Delhi. The narrative follows the journey of star-crossed lovers Tulika (Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya), who must protect their forbidden love amid the chaos. The film was selected for screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

About the film

'Kill' marks Lakshya's transition from TV to films

According to the official website of the film, Kill is described as a gripping narrative set on a passenger train bound for New Delhi. It tells the story of two commandos who take on a gang of 40 bandits. The film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions.

Future ventures

Lakshya's upcoming projects

In addition to Kill, Lakshya is also set to appear in Dharma Productions's Bedhadak, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor. He was initially slated to make his Bollywood debut in the now-shelved Dostana 2, which was to also star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Juyal is known for his appearances in dance reality shows like Dance India Dance and Dance Plus. He has also appeared in films like Nawabzaade and Street Dancer 3D.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here