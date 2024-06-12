Next Article

Ammy Virk discloses he was original choice for 'Crew'

Instead of Diljit, guess who was initially approached for 'Crew'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:31 pm Jun 12, 202406:31 pm

What's the story The all-female lead cast of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon propelled Crew to blockbuster success in March, crossing the coveted ₹100cr mark at the box office. While the leading ladies basked in the glory, it was the supporting actors, including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Rajesh Sharma, who stole the show with their stellar performances. However, recent reports suggest that Dosanjh wasn't the initial pick for his role as a customs duty officer.

Roles

Ammy Virk almost got Dosanjh's part in 'Crew'

In a recent interview with News18, actor-singer Ammy Virk indicated that he was initially considered for the role that eventually went to Dosanjh. Revealing that he had to decline a role in Crew, he told the portal, "There was a movie I had to do but my dates weren't available. I am talking about Crew. After that, they went to Diljit Paaji." Notably, Virk is currently gearing up for his next Kudi Haryane Val Di, slated for Friday's release.

Praise for Dosanjh

'He's doing so well in Bollywood': Virk praised Dosanjh

Further, he praised Dosanjh for his role in opening doors for Punjabi artists in Bollywood. He remarked, "It feels really good. He is creating spaces for so many other people. He is doing so well in Bollywood. He is being offered films in Mumbai." "If he isn't available, then we get calls for the same (laughs). It hasn't happened yet but yes, the opposite has happened," referencing Crew.

Upcoming project

Earlier, Virk defended Dosanjh's no-turban look in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

In another interview, Virk defended Dosanjh's decision not to wear a turban in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. The decision, made to accurately depict Chamkila's appearance, sparked some controversy. In an interview with India Today, Virk clarified that the film required an authentic portrayal of Chamkila, who sometimes cut his hair but also wore a turban. He emphasized that Dosanjh used a wig and did not cut his own hair for the role.

Film synopsis

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Crew'

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, revolves around three flight attendants, played by Sanon, Kapoor Khan, and Tabu, who stumble upon their deceased manager smuggling gold biscuits. Faced with their airline's impending bankruptcy, they decide to steal the gold, leading to a series of entertaining and humorous events driven by their growing greed. The film was released on Netflix on May 1. Meanwhile, Virk will soon be seen in the Bollywood film Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.