Naseeruddin Shah wants PM Modi to wear 'skullcap': Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 06:25 pm Jun 12, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Naseeruddin Shah recently shared his thoughts on Narendra Modi's third term as India's Prime Minister following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. During a chat with The Wire, the 73-year-old actor expressed his wish for the PM to don a skullcap, suggesting it would signal to Indian Muslims that he holds no "aversion" toward them. He also suggested that this act could help bridge the "growing divide" between Hindus and Muslims in the country.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory in the 2024 LS elections, winning 240 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, clinched 293 seats in the 543-member House. PM Modi was sworn in for his third term on Sunday. The new cabinet, which was unveiled on Tuesday, has no Muslim representation, a first in Indian history. The 78-member cabinet includes 11 women and 13 ministers from the Scheduled Castes.

'It's depressing' said Shah on no Muslim representation

When questioned about the absence of Muslim representation in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, Shah remarked, "It is depressing, but not surprising. The hatred for Muslims seems to be visceral." Shah quoted former President Hamid Ansari, who had previously stated that there is an element of apprehension among Muslims in India. He emphasized the need for both Hindus and Muslims to address this issue together.

'Modi seems fond of headgear'

Further, Shah, without hesitation, expressed his desire to see Modi in a skullcap by saying, "Modi seems fond of headgear. I'd like to see him wear a skullcap someday...just wearing a skullcap would be a gesture." "After his refusal to wear a skullcap at a function (in 2011), where the maulvis presented him with one, it is difficult to erase that memory. But if he does, it would be a gesture that 'I am not separate from you,'" Shah added.

More on no Muslim minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet

In a historic first, no Muslim MP was sworn in as a minister this time, and there's an absence of Muslim MPs among all NDA partners. None of the Muslim candidates from NDA allies secured seats in the 18th Lok Sabha. All 25 Muslim MPs belong to the INDIA bloc or are independents. Per the Times of India, the NDA hasn't had a Muslim minister since Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's resignation in 2022.