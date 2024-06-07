Next Article

PM Modi's third term oath ceremony details

PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Who are invited

By Chanshimla Varah 02:42 pm Jun 07, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath as the head of government for a historic third term on Sunday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Over 8,000 people are expected to attend the celebration, including special invitees such as sanitation workers, transgender people, and laborers who helped with the Central Vista project. Railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metro trains have also been invited as "Viksit Bharat ambassadors."

Invitations

Diverse guest list for PM Modi's oath ceremony

Rat-hole miners who assisted in the rescue of 41 trapped construction workers after a section of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi collapsed last year have also been invited to the ceremony. Individuals from the film and sports fraternity, top industrialists, and businessmen will also be attending. A source told News18 that "the prime minister is known to respect the contribution of every ambassador who has been involved in the building of a strong nation."

Global presence

International leaders to attend Modi's oath ceremony

The invitation extends even beyond India itself. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth have all been invited. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have already confirmed their attendance. In past ceremonies, leaders from SAARC countries attended in 2014, while BIMSTEC country leaders were present in 2019.

Schedule changes

Ceremony date adjusted for international guests

The oath-taking ceremony, initially slated for June 8, was reportedly rescheduled to June 9 to accommodate the schedules of international guests. In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to win just 240 seats, falling short of the 272 seats needed to form an independent government. However, with support from allies like Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) still maintains a majority.