By Tanya Shrivastava 05:52 pm Jun 05, 202405:52 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance will likely meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday evening to stake claim to form the new government, reports said. According to reports, a delegation will approach the President "immediately" after the alliance's meeting to review the election result at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The BJP's senior leaders, including PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda are likely to be present at the meeting with President Murmu.

Alliance government

Key allies' support crucial for BJP's third term

Notably, the meeting of the NDA partners will also be attended by Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu and the Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar. The TDP has secured 16 Lok Sabha seats, while the JD(U) has won 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively. Holding a combined total of 28 seats, the two leaders are likely to play a crucial role in the BJP-led NDA as the saffron party failed to get majority on its own.

Opposition strategy

Congress-led INDIA bloc poses potential challenge

In the results declared on Tuesday, the BJP, with 240 seats, fell short of expectations against a surprisingly strong showing by the opposition, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The INDIA bloc has missed the 272-majority mark by 40 seats. This has emerged as the first real hit to the BJP since PM Modi's rise to power in 2014.

Portfolio talks

Allies seek top positions in NDA 3.0

The BJP's allies have begun submitting their demands for Cabinet positions in the new government, according to reports. Reports suggest that the JD(U) is demanding three Cabinet seats, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction seeking one Cabinet and two MoS berths, and Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party is seeking one Cabinet and one state minister post. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the TDP and the JD(U) may demand key portfolios, including finance and home, as well as the Speaker's post.

Opposition's move

INDIA bloc seeking to engage with Naidu, Nitish

Meanwhile, there were reports that the opposition bloc is seeking to engage with Naidu and Kumar—both of whom were former allies. Reports said, INDIA leaders are "observing" the situation. To recall, Kumar was instrumental in forming the bloc and even hosted the first meeting of the opposition leaders from across the country. He quit the alliance in January and rejoined the ruling NDA. Separately, Naidu—earlier part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2019—reunited with the NDA in March.