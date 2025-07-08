Swiggy Instamart can now deliver JioPhone in just 10 minutes 

Swiggy 's Instamart has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer 10-minute delivery of Jio mobile phones across 95 Indian cities. The partnership will see the availability of two budget-friendly models, the JioBharat V4 and the JioPhone Prima 2, on Swiggy's quick commerce platform. The move aims to make affordable smartphones more accessible to consumers in a timely manner.

Product details JioBharat V4: A budget 4G feature phone The JioBharat V4, priced at ₹799, is a 4G feature phone with support for UPI payments through JioPay. It also offers over 455 live TV channels, a 1,000mAh battery and HD voice calling. The device is aimed at first-time users looking for basic digital connectivity without breaking the bank.

Advanced features JioPhone Prima 2: For users seeking more advanced features The JioPhone Prima 2, priced at ₹2,799, comes with advanced features like YouTube, Facebook, Google Voice Assistant and JioTV. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor with 512MB RAM and a 2000mAh battery. The device also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as 23 Indian languages for added convenience.