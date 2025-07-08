Swiggy Instamart can now deliver JioPhone in just 10 minutes
What's the story
Swiggy's Instamart has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer 10-minute delivery of Jio mobile phones across 95 Indian cities. The partnership will see the availability of two budget-friendly models, the JioBharat V4 and the JioPhone Prima 2, on Swiggy's quick commerce platform. The move aims to make affordable smartphones more accessible to consumers in a timely manner.
Product details
JioBharat V4: A budget 4G feature phone
The JioBharat V4, priced at ₹799, is a 4G feature phone with support for UPI payments through JioPay. It also offers over 455 live TV channels, a 1,000mAh battery and HD voice calling. The device is aimed at first-time users looking for basic digital connectivity without breaking the bank.
Advanced features
JioPhone Prima 2: For users seeking more advanced features
The JioPhone Prima 2, priced at ₹2,799, comes with advanced features like YouTube, Facebook, Google Voice Assistant and JioTV. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor with 512MB RAM and a 2000mAh battery. The device also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well as 23 Indian languages for added convenience.
Service expansion
Instamart now sells tech products like smartphones and electronics
Launched in 2020, Instamart operates in over 125 cities and delivers groceries and essentials within 10 minutes using Swiggy's logistics network. The partnership with Reliance Jio marks a major step forward for the service, making tech products as easily accessible as everyday groceries. Now, instead of waiting days or searching for stores to buy a new phone, customers can get it delivered at their location in minutes.