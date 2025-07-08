IPL's valuation hits $18.5B amid record-breaking 2025 season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a massive 12.9% jump in its enterprise value, now pegged at an impressive $18.5 billion, according to Houlihan Lokey's 2025 IPL Brand Valuation Study. The report also highlights a standalone brand value increase of 13.8% for the league, which now stands at $3.9 billion. This growth further cements IPL's position among the world's most valuable sports leagues.

Sponsorship surge IPL sold 4 associate-sponsor slots for 2025 cycle The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently sold four associate-sponsor slots to My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT. The deal fetched ₹1,485 crore, a whopping 25% increase from the last cycle. Meanwhile, Tata Group renewed its title sponsorship till 2028 with a five-year deal worth ₹2,500 crore.

Franchise growth RCB emerge as most valuable franchise In a major reshuffle among franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) topped the charts with a brand value of $269 million, up from $227 million. Mumbai Indians climbed to second place with a valuation of $242 million. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slipped to third place at $235 million after a disappointing season. Punjab Kings (PBKS) recorded the highest year-on-year growth with an impressive 39.6% increase in their brand value.

Record viewership IPL 2025 breaks viewership records IPL 2025 set new viewership records across digital and television platforms. JioHotstar recorded 1,370 million views during the opening weekend (March 22-24), a whopping 35% YoY jump. The platform also witnessed a peak concurrent viewership of 340 million and total watch time of over 21,860 million minutes. Star Sports attracted an impressive 253 million unique TV viewers, up by 14% from last year.