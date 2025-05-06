BCCI's potential boycott could lead massive losses to PCB, BCB
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been reportedly advised to consider a complete boycott of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The move could also affect cricketing ties with Bangladesh, amid rising political tensions.
The decision's fallout could lead to huge financial losses for both PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Revenue impact
Financial implications of India's potential cricket boycott
If India chooses to boycott PCB and BCB, both boards could suffer huge financial losses.
As per a Times Now report, PCB and BCB could lose ₹220 crore and ₹130 crore respectively.
This is assuming BCCI won't play these two nations in the future, starting with the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and the Asia Cup.
Revenue share
India's influence on global cricket revenue
India's importance in world cricket has increased manifold in the last two decades, thanks to the Indian Premier League.
The BCCI alone contributes a mind-boggling 80% of the ICC's total revenue.
This financial muscle is important for boards like PCB and BCB, who depend on this money to keep their heads above the water.
Financial history
Past earnings from India series
In December 2022, when the Indian team toured Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests, BCB earned between ₹70-80 crore.
Now, if India doesn't tour Bangladesh this August due to the current political climate or potential security concerns in Bangladesh, we can safely assume that BCB will lose a similar amount or even more.
Broadcast impact
Potential loss of broadcast revenue
The Times Now report also indicates that if BCCI asks ICC to keep Pakistan and Bangladesh in separate groups, these countries could lose around ₹20-30 crore in shared broadcast revenue per cycle.
This would be another major financial setback for both PCB and BCB.