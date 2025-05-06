IPL 2025: Can KKR keep playoff hopes alive vs CSK?
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 rolls on with another thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The match will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on May 7.
KKR will head into the match on the back of a narrow one-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.
The victory has boosted their playoff hopes. Here is the match preview.
Pitch analysis
Eden Gardens pitch favors batters
The Eden Gardens pitch is expected to provide a balanced contest between batters and bowlers.
This season, the surface has been kind to seamers with early swing and bounce, while spinners have found it difficult with even grass cover.
Dew could play a crucial role in the second innings.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
CSK vs KKR
CSK aim to spoil KKR's party
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are going through a tough phase with four losses on the trot.
Although they are the first team to be knocked out this season, they can still spoil the party for others.
Meanwhile, KKR need to win each of their remaining three games to stay in the hunt for playoffs.
One more loss can become the reason for their exit.
Rivalry statistics
Head-to-head: CSK hold massive edge
As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR and CSK have played a total of 30 concluded matches in the IPL.
CSK hold a massive edge as they have won 19 times with KKR registering only 11 wins.
At home, KKR own four wins and six defeats against the Super Kings.
KKR recorded an emphatic eight-wicket win when these two teams met earlier in the season.
XIs
A look at Probable XIs
KKR(Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
CSK (Probable XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact players: Harshit Rana (KKR) and Shivam Dube (CSK).
Stats
Here are the key performers
In a display of talent and composure, CSK's 17-year-old Ayush scored a brilliant 48-ball 94 in his preceding outing.
Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad is leading the wicket charts for CSK with 16 wickets at an economy of 8.05.
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant, having scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 7.23.
Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 57 from 25 balls in his last assignment.
Poll