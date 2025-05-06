What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 rolls on with another thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on May 7.

KKR will head into the match on the back of a narrow one-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.

The victory has boosted their playoff hopes. Here is the match preview.