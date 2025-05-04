Maheesh Theekshana dismisses Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 5th time in T20s
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals spinner Maheesh Theekshana picked up the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
Gurbaz was off to a strong start for KKR at Eden Gardens. After KKR lost Sunil Narine early (13/1), Gurbaz and Ajinkya Rahane added 56 runs for the 2nd wicket.
However, Theekshana got the key scalp of Gurbaz.
Knock
A positive knock from Gurbaz's blade
Gurbaz was off to a slow start, scoring 3 runs off the 1st 7 balls faced. He opened up in the 4th over, slamming Yudhvir Singh for two fours.
In the 5th over, he dispatched Theekshana for a six. KKR ended their powerplay on 56/1.
In the 7th over, Gurbaz attacked Wanindu Hasaranga for two fours before getting out in the next over.
Information
Gurbaz falls to Theekshana
A fuller ball outside off by Theekshana saw Gurbaz sit down and slog sweep to deep mid-wicket. The Aghanistan opener struck it flat and hard but lacked placement. He was livid with himself.
Numbers
Gurbaz averages 17.20 versus the spinner
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 9 innings in T20s, Gurbaz has scored 86 runs from 50 balls versus Theekshana. The spinner has dismissed Gurbaz on 5 occasions.
Gurbaz averages 17.2 and owns a strike rate of 172. He has slammed three fours and nine sixes in addition to facing 19 dot balls.