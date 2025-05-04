What's the story

Rajasthan Royals spinner Maheesh Theekshana picked up the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

Gurbaz was off to a strong start for KKR at Eden Gardens. After KKR lost Sunil Narine early (13/1), Gurbaz and Ajinkya Rahane added 56 runs for the 2nd wicket.

However, Theekshana got the key scalp of Gurbaz.